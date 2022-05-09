WestRock (WRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on May 24th

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

WestRock has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. WestRock has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WestRock to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $53.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in WestRock by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

