UMB Bank N A MO Raises Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,867 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 30.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 31.6% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,540 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $1,757,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $91.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.16 and a 200-day moving average of $103.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Raymond James lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

