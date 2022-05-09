Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $4.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.43%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

