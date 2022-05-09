Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 271,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 556,107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,143,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,000.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,027.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,967.42. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,367.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,073.00.

AutoZone Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.