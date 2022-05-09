First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Semtech by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in Semtech by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $490,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,692 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.27.

Semtech stock opened at $61.51 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

