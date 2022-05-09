Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 29,151 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 967,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,151 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $148,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in M&T Bank by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.28.

Shares of MTB opened at $170.48 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.65.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

