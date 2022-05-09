UMB Bank N A MO Takes $545,000 Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $109.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.07. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $188.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 74.09%. The business had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director J David Wargo acquired 2,300 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.15 per share, with a total value of $303,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

