Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,725,085 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 709,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.22% of Independent Bank worth $140,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Independent Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Independent Bank by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Independent Bank by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Independent Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $84,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $289,425 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $77.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.17. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.14 and a twelve month high of $93.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

