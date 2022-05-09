Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 16,723 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.66% of Banner worth $138,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BANR shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $55.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

