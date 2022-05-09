Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $138.22 Million Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,611 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Vista Outdoor worth $138,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $39.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

