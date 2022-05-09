Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $148.16 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $148,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 137.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,723,000 after purchasing an additional 180,904 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 11.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Murphy USA by 6.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 3.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 13.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $236.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.56 and a 12-month high of $251.28.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $3.07. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUSA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

