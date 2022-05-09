Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 474 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.75% of First American Financial worth $149,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,696,000 after acquiring an additional 212,653 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 282.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 249,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 183,971 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,504,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,294,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in First American Financial by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,060,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,102,000 after acquiring an additional 111,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $61.22 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.76.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

