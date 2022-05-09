Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Position Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth $4,007,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. SEB Equities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.52.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $35.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 14.73%.

Equinor ASA Profile (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.