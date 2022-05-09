First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22,076.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 662,942 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 386.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 70,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,534,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,312,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 754.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 37,091 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY opened at $70.76 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $119.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

