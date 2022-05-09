Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,762 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,312,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,678,000 after acquiring an additional 140,179 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,503,000.

FNDE opened at $26.98 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $33.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53.

