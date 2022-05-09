Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,527,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,203,000 after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $115.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.67. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $109.89 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.49%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.