Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 651 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $83.60 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.73 and a 200-day moving average of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Science Applications International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.