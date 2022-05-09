Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,662 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HBI opened at $12.60 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

