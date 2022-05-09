First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 70,801 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after buying an additional 34,279 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $73.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.50. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.05.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

