Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 5,370 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,900,000 after purchasing an additional 83,513 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $102,748,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $206.51 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.23 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.68 and its 200 day moving average is $240.04.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.55.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

