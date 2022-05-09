Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target to GBX 784

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 811 ($10.13) to GBX 784 ($9.79) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RDW. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.49) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Redrow from GBX 890 ($11.12) to GBX 710 ($8.87) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.49) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Redrow from GBX 980 ($12.24) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 853.43 ($10.66).

Get Redrow alerts:

RDW opened at GBX 497.80 ($6.22) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 537.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 607.74. The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 6.30. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 494.60 ($6.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 743.60 ($9.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Redrow’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other Redrow news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.65), for a total value of £19,950 ($24,921.92). Also, insider Richard Akers bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 619 ($7.73) per share, for a total transaction of £123,800 ($154,653.34).

Redrow Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.