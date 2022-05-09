Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target Cut to GBX 415

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 436 ($5.45) to GBX 415 ($5.18) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRST has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($4.87) to GBX 310 ($3.87) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.12) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.37) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.31) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 420 ($5.25).

LON:CRST opened at GBX 231.20 ($2.89) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 272.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 317.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £594.00 million and a PE ratio of 8.47. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 229.40 ($2.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($5.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other news, insider Duncan Cooper purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.64) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($36,352.28).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

