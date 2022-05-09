Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target Cut to GBX 415

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 436 ($5.45) to GBX 415 ($5.18) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
CRST has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($4.87) to GBX 310 ($3.87) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.12) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.37) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.31) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 420 ($5.25).
LON:CRST opened at GBX 231.20 ($2.89) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 272.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 317.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £594.00 million and a PE ratio of 8.47. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 229.40 ($2.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($5.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Crest Nicholson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
