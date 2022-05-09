AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a £120 ($149.91) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a £105 ($131.17) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($149.91) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £115 ($143.66) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($118.68) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($137.41) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £104.75 ($130.85).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON AZN opened at £101.74 ($127.10) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9,994.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,128.29. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 7,556 ($94.39) and a twelve month high of £110 ($137.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06. The firm has a market cap of £157.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,625.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.82) per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 44.99%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.