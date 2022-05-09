Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 121,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $50.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.20. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $67.48.

