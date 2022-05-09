Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,200 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fisker were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fisker by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 212,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 43,182 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fisker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In related news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $73,029.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $39,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.00. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 438,496.81% and a negative return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

