Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $31,000 Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,518 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 8,685 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Transocean by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,272 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,438 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,255 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 33,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 18.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 265,510 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 42,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

RIG opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.69. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIG. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

