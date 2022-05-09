Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $33,000 Investment in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GAMR opened at $63.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.66. ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $99.70.

