Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in CubeSmart by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in CubeSmart by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in CubeSmart by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CUBE opened at $44.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.26. CubeSmart has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $57.34.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

