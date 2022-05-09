Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $117.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.40 and a 52-week high of $140.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.55.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

