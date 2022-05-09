Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PVH by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock opened at $67.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.64 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average of $95.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.86. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.13%.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. Citigroup cut their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.