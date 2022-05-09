Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 12,970 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,910,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,304 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 7,922,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,440 shares during the period. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,101,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,931,000 after purchasing an additional 340,845 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,278,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,766 shares during the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $693.92 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 43.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

