Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.43 Million Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $128.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.99. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $65.98 and a one year high of $151.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $5.02. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 52.38% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

WIRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

