Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 108,845 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 108,845 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 263,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 78,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 37,257 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 721,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 269,942 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 16,291 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MUR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 5,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $192,657.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $335,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,054 shares of company stock valued at $785,307. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUR opened at $38.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 2.55. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $44.63.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Murphy Oil Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.