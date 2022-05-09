Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.55 Million Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,269 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Avnet worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Avnet by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $47.02 on Monday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $47.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

