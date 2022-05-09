Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 28,516 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,340 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,516 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 244,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 78,888 shares in the last quarter.

DB stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($13.16) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($16.11) to €16.30 ($17.16) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.06.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

