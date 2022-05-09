Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 61,929 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 215,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,929 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 25,606 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 81,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.30.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.62.

About New York Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.