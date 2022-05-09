Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3 Million Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,528 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 8.5% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN opened at $23.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.79.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $116,588.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,748 shares of company stock worth $1,225,347 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

