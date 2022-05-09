First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $48.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average is $77.85. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

