Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on QRVO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Qorvo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.09.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $107.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $104.37 and a 52-week high of $201.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Qorvo will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Qorvo by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 98,377 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,281,000 after buying an additional 53,922 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund boosted its stake in Qorvo by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

