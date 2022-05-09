PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Holdings Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,862 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PLx Pharma were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in PLx Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PLx Pharma by 592.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in PLx Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PLx Pharma by 16,510.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in PLx Pharma by 919.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

In related news, CFO Rita M. O’connor bought 13,700 shares of PLx Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on PLx Pharma from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

PLXP opened at $2.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. PLx Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts expect that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PLx Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.