First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Genmab A/S by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its position in Genmab A/S by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $30.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $402.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMAB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.50.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

