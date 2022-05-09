First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 259 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 1,231.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.03.

NYSE:EQR opened at $76.47 on Monday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $71.62 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

