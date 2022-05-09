Alps Advisors Inc. Has $780,000 Stock Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

ILPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $14.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.67%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

