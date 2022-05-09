Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 18.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,070,000 after buying an additional 75,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,226,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $6.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $31.39.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $51,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Shegog sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $55,618.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,585 shares of company stock worth $328,461 in the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

