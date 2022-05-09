Alps Advisors Inc. Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,152 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

In other Vector Group news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $40,092.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $1,069,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $17.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $313.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.20 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VGR. Barclays raised Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vector Group Profile (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.