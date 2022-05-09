Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 31,152 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,152 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group in the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vector Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $1,069,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $313.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.20 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

