Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 129,780 MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MiMedx Group news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $84,042.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 10,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $52,210.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,435 shares of company stock worth $854,478. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

