Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $787,000 Investment in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Dynex Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Dynex Capital by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 51,748 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Dynex Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 284,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 31.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of DX stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 159.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

DX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading cut their price target on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Dynex Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.