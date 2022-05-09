Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $787,000 Investment in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the third quarter worth $181,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $16.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 159.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 66.10%.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

