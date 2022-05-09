Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $227.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.69 and its 200 day moving average is $246.97. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.76 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.27.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 and sold 32,655 shares worth $8,241,766. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

